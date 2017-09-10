Kevin De Bruyne Sends Entertaining Tweet to Gabriel Jesus After Triumph Against Liverpool

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was on fantastic form as City walked all over Liverpool in the 5-0 Premier League victory at the Etihad.

When de Bruyne is on his A-game, there aren't many players in the world that are better. He gets assist after assist for City and following the win against Liverpool, he posted an hilarious tweet to Gabriel Jesus.

Call me if you need another assist @gabrieljesus33 📞😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/n1tSZ4XUwl — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) September 9, 2017

De Bruyne has 30 assists in his 68 Premier League appearances and his Twitter post brags that's as easy as just to call him and he'll be there to get you a goal - we're not quite sure it's a simple as that, but the Belgian seems pretty confident.

City were leading 1-0 thanks to a goal from Sergio Aguero as he latched onto a Kevin de Bruyne through-ball and rounded Mignolet to find an empty net. De Bruyne was again in the mix for City as he sent Trent Alexander-Armstrong for a hot dog with a delicious Cruyff turn before whipping the ball into the box for an easy header for Gabriel Jesus.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The fixture was clouded by the straight red card that Liverpool winger Sadio Mane received after a dangerous collision with City's goalkeeper Ederson - a collision that saw him sent to hospital with a suspected broken cheekbone.

However, let's not take anything away from City as their attacking force was devastating for the Liverpool back line and a brace from Jesus and also substitute Leroy Sane sealed the emphatic win over Jurgen Klopp's men.