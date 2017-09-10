Soccer

Liverpool Fans Vent Their Fury After Phil Neville Tweets About Mane's Red Card Against Man City

an hour ago

Liverpool's flying winger Sadio Mane has been one of the stand out performers of the Premier League season thus far; indeed, he rightfully picked up the Player of the Month award, and was looking to carry his early season form into the Reds' lunch time clash with Man City on Saturday...

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

...But things soon went downhill for the Senegalese star after his outstretched - and admittedly high - leg inadvertently collided with Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson as both were competing for the ball. Mane was subsequently show a red card by referee Jon Moss.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

As per GMS, the sending off has sparked a huge debate, with Gary Neville, on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports at the time even claiming: "I'm sorry Jon Moss, you've just ruined a spectacle there."

Then, on Twitter, Neville's younger brother Phil shared his own opinion on the incident:

The tweet was coupled with a freeze frame of the clash between the two players, which, taken in isolation, does appear to warrant the sending off; however, in real time, and in context, it is understandable why some would argue it could have been a yellow. 


Either way, Neville's tweet, perhaps unsurprisingly, sparked a fierce reaction from angry Liverpool fans:

Image by Sal Sayles

Regardless of people's opinions, the cold hard facts are Sane will now miss Liverpool's next Premier League clash and all of a sudden, holding onto Coutinho seems more valuable than ever. 

