Pep Guardiola Remains Unsure About Mane's Red as Manchester City Crush Klopp's Liverpool 5-0

Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane both grabbed a brace each, with Sergio Aguero also notching one of his own during Manchester City's 5-0 drubbing of Liverpool in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at the Etihad, although despite the scoreline, there is one aspect of the encounter which changed the shape of the game drastically in the Citizens' favour.

Reds attacker Sadio Mane was sent-off for a high challenge on City's Ederson, and with many claiming that it was a red card offence, Pep Guardiola remains unsure of the decision to send the Senegalese striker to the showers early, as the damage caused upon his Brazilian stopper was nothing substantial.

Guardiola: "I don't know if it was a red card, but neither was Kyle Walker's against Everton. 11 v 11 it was equal." pic.twitter.com/UmdfWP3CMN — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 9, 2017

'Pep' - speaking to the media (via Daily Star) - said: ”It was one game at 11 v 11, it was equal, we both had chances, but the game was equal. Liverpool are so quick and fast.





"After 10 v 11 it was a little bit easier for us, and we played the second half the way we wanted to. They didn't do well.

"The game was open until the sending-off. Ederson, the doctor says there is nothing broken. He also saved us in the first half from Mohamed Salah.

"Mane didn't see him, he was looking at the ball but the impact was huge."

Guardiola kept his opinion to himself regarding a red which was brandished to one of his own players recently, the the Spaniard continued:

"I don't know if it was a red card. I didn't speak about the decision when we had Kyle Walker sent off against Everton so I will not now."