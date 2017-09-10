Soccer

Pep Guardiola Remains Unsure About Mane's Red as Manchester City Crush Klopp's Liverpool 5-0

8 minutes ago

Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane both grabbed a brace each, with Sergio Aguero also notching one of his own during Manchester City's 5-0 drubbing of Liverpool in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off at the Etihad, although despite the scoreline, there is one aspect of the encounter which changed the shape of the game drastically in the Citizens' favour.

Reds attacker Sadio Mane was sent-off for a high challenge on City's Ederson, and with many claiming that it was a red card offence, Pep Guardiola remains unsure of the decision to send the Senegalese striker to the showers early, as the damage caused upon his Brazilian stopper was nothing substantial.

'Pep' - speaking to the media (via Daily Star) - said: ”It was one game at 11 v 11, it was equal, we both had chances, but the game was equal. Liverpool are so quick and fast.


"After 10 v 11 it was a little bit easier for us, and we played the second half the way we wanted to. They didn't do well.

"The game was open until the sending-off. Ederson, the doctor says there is nothing broken. He also saved us in the first half from Mohamed Salah.

"Mane didn't see him, he was looking at the ball but the impact was huge."

Guardiola kept his opinion to himself regarding a red which was brandished to one of his own players recently, the the Spaniard continued:

"I don't know if it was a red card. I didn't speak about the decision when we had Kyle Walker sent off against Everton so I will not now."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters