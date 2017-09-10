Philippe Coutinho Could Face Sevilla in Champions League Opener After Return From Injury

After failing to seal a move to Barcelona from three rejected offers and a transfer request, Philippe Coutinho looks to be staying at Liverpool for quite a while.

According to multiple sources, the Brazilian playmaker is frustrated at Liverpool for not allowing him to go to the Camp Nou and is looking to push for a move in January 2018.

Despite not playing any games for Liverpool this season, the Sunday Express report that Jurgen Klopp is planning to use the player soon, once he recovers from his acute back injury.

Coutinho will reportedly make his first appearance this season in Wednesday's Champions League match against Sevilla.

Speaking to the press regarding his relationship with the player after the transfer request, Jurgen Klopp said that everything is fine between him and Coutinho.

"Of course – it’s all good, all good. There’s nothing else to say, actually, so he’s back and we had a really good conversation, so it’s good.”

Klopp confirmed the fact that it's Coutinho's back injury that has prevented him from getting first team action at Liverpool.

The German coach has confirmed his situation in training, saying he needs a bit more time in recovery before heading on to the field.

“We saw training [on Thursday] morning and thought, ‘OK, maybe we should use him immediately’, because he was really good, but that doesn’t make sense.”