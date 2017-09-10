Soccer

Philippe Coutinho Could Face Sevilla in Champions League Opener After Return From Injury

36 minutes ago

After failing to seal a move to Barcelona from three rejected offers and a transfer request, Philippe Coutinho looks to be staying at Liverpool for quite a while.

According to multiple sources, the Brazilian playmaker is frustrated at Liverpool for not allowing him to go to the Camp Nou and is looking to push for a move in January 2018.

DALE DE LA REY/GettyImages

Despite not playing any games for Liverpool this season, the Sunday Express report that Jurgen Klopp is planning to use the player soon, once he recovers from his acute back injury.

Coutinho will reportedly make his first appearance this season in Wednesday's Champions League match against Sevilla.

Speaking to the press regarding his relationship with the player after the transfer request, Jurgen Klopp said that everything is fine between him and Coutinho.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"Of course – it’s all good, all good. There’s nothing else to say, actually, so he’s back and we had a really good conversation, so it’s good.”

Klopp confirmed the fact that it's Coutinho's back injury that has prevented him from getting first team action at Liverpool.

The German coach has confirmed his situation in training, saying he needs a bit more time in recovery before heading on to the field.

“We saw training [on Thursday] morning and thought, ‘OK, maybe we should use him immediately’, because he was really good, but that doesn’t make sense.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters