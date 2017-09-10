Soccer

Real Madrid Star Marcelo Facing 4 Game Ban After Red Card Against Levante

17 minutes ago

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo could receive a four-game suspension after the submission of the referee's match report, AS have reported.

The Brazil international was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Levante midfielder Lerma following a tangle in the box late in Saturday's 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu.


Referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez spotted the incident, and the Spanish federation's disciplinary committee are now expected to decide on a ban of between two and four games.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"In the 89th minute of the game the player (12) Vieira Da Silva Junior, Marcelo was sent off for the following reason: kick an opponent in the back, with the ball well away from the action," the report read.

If Marcelo's kick is seen as an act of aggression, he could be punished with a four-game ban.

Real Madrid could appeal the disciplinary decision if they dispute the length of the suspension, as they have regularly done in the past.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Los Blancos attempted to reduce the five-game ban picked up by Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to return to the team for Wednesday's Champions League group match against Apoel Nicosia.


Marcelo's red card was Madrid's third of the season, but coach Zinedine Zidane refused to discuss the issue in detail following the Levante game.


"I am not going to say anything," he said, quoted by ESPN. "He [the referee] does the best he can, and I don't get into this. I don't say anything."

Real Madrid have failed to win both of their opening La Liga home games, drawing against Valencia and now Levante.

