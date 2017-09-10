Rio Ferdinand Believes Philippe Coutinho Could Be Out of Favour With Teammates at Liverpool

Although Philippe Coutinho was given some game time during the international break with Brazil, the midfield maestro is yet to play a game for Liverpool this season in the Premier League.

Following a failed move to Barcelona after three rejected offers from the Spanish giants, Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand told BT Sport that Coutinho could be seen in a negative light in the dressing room by fellow Liverpool players if he acts a certain way.

ITAMAR AGUIAR/GettyImages

“It’s all down to one thing, does he come in and act professionally when he is at the training ground?" Ferdinand said regarding Coutinho's Behaviour.

“If he acts professionally and holds his hands up and says ‘look, I do want to leave but you will still get 100% commitment from me’ and you see that day in day out, you respect that.

“If there’s any negativity or you think he’s giving anything less than 100%, the players will sniff it and they’ll wean that guy out.”

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Coutinho angered many Liverpool fans during the Summer as he handed in a transfer request in order to join Barcelona.

But after three failed attempts, the Blaugrana found a record signing in Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele.

Despite getting minutes with Brazil during the international break, Coutinho didn't get any minutes for Liverpool in the 5-0 thrashing against Manchester City on Saturday.

“He came in (Thursday) and accepted 100 per cent the situation – I didn't even have to say anything about it," Jurgen Klopp told the press regarding Coutinho's situation. “There is absolutely no problem and I am completely fine with this situation."