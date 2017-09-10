Soccer

Wenger Discusses Sanchez & Mustafi 'Situation' After Both Player Were Close to Leaving Club

an hour ago

Arsene Wenger opened up about star player Alexis Sanchez, who was booed by sections of the Emirates when brought on in a 3-0 win over Bournemouth. Having attempted to force a move to Manchester City on deadline day, Wenger's 74th-minute substitution saw Sanchez enter the fold to a mixed reception. 

Wenger said: "We have to accept those responses from people. I don't know why [there were jeers]. The best way to get people on your side is to perform. I don't know. I had a chat with him after the game and he didn't look unhappy. Maybe it's because he wanted to score. The interpretation of the attitudes is always very dangerous." 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Initially booed by the minority, his name rang around the Emirates in the following moments as fans did their best to encourage the Chilean. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, many question if Sanchez's heart is still with the club - with his mind certainly elsewhere.

Speaking to Arsenal's official website, Wenger continued: "Yes. I love my players, that's true, but I want them to play for the club and for themselves as well. They have individual targets to win things. That's what we want."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Wenger was also asked about Shkodran Mustafi, who was linked to Inter Milan on deadline day - as rumours circulated that he asked for a move away. The Arsenal manager was quick to stamp out these claims, when asked if Mustafi wanted to leave, Wenger added: "He wanted to stay. Look at his performance today."


The German centre-back was excellent on Saturday, as Arsenal's back three system looked much more stable with his inclusion. Off the back of a 4-0 trouncing at the hands of Liverpool, Wenger reintroduced Sead Kolašinac and Mustafi to the defence, as Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth. 

With rumours of Mustafi and Sanchez making deadline day moves, Arsene Wenger will be keen to hold onto his players with the January window approaching. 


With Mustafi's future at Arsenal looking much more promising - the Sanchez rumours are bound to re-emerge with his contract and patience both running out. 

