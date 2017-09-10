West Ham Reportedly Set to Make Shock Move to Replace Slaven Bilic With Napoli Boss

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has been coming under increasing pressure by the Hammers board, with the team currently sitting bottom of the Premier League table.

Rumours have been going round that David Gold and David Sullivan have already started the search for Bilic's replacement, with Napoli's Maurizio Sarri the latest name linked by the Sunday Express.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

The East London side are yet to register a point having lost their opening three games, against Man Utd, Southampton and Newcastle.





In that time the Hammers have conceded 10 goals, with Javier Hernandez's fast start to life back in the Premier League one of the only positives for Bilic's side.

As a result of the poor performances West Ham seem to have targeted the relatively unknown Sarri, as Bilic's replacement.

The current Napoli boss has two years left to run on his current contract, but it includes a small £7.5m release clause, which West Ham could look to exploit.

I'd be somewhat surprised if Sarri, having created the most entertaining side in Europe, gives it up for West Ham https://t.co/IMBJmar2c1 — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) September 10, 2017

Sarri has been manager of Napoli since 2015, after taking over from Rafa Benitez, another name linked with Bilic's job.

At one point he led Napoli to their record for consecutive victories and also made them 'Winter Champions' in his first season, for the first time in 26 years, meaning they were top of the league at Christmas.

As a result he has been praised for his tactical nous at Napoli, highlighted by him winning the Serie A manger of the season award for the 2015/16 season, as well as the best Italian manager award for the 2016/17 season.

Bilic survived crush talks with club two weeks ago. However, the Croat was recently blasted chairman David Sullivan who claimed he turned down the chance to sign Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak on deadline day.

West Ham will face Huddersfield on Monday night. If they were to lose that game then Bilic would look more likely to get the chop, as it would mean losing consecutively to two promoted sides.