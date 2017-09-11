Antonio Conte Explains Why You Can 'Never Relax in England' Ahead of First Champions League Clash

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has explained why it is so difficult for the top teams in England - claiming that it's easier to compete in various competitions around Europe than it is in the Premier League.

Chelsea host FK Qarabag in their first Champions League match of the season on Tuesday, and speaking ahead of the tie, Conte has discussed why it is so difficult to rest players ahead of the European matches:

"English teams are having difficulties because the league is very tough here and in my past sometimes before a Champions League game you rested players. In England, it's not easy to do this and if you do you risk a lot," The Italian manager told Sky Sports.





"For sure to play seven games in 21 days is not easy but we are ready, and for this reason I need to rotate the players in my squad. They must feel totally involved in this process.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"We played two days ago and then we play tomorrow and then have another tough game against Arsenal and then the Carabao Cup, and then two games in the league against Stoke and Manchester City, then Atletico Madrid.

This, according to Conte makes life very tricky for his side, because resting players in the league brings a serious risk of not winning matches:

"Being realistic, it's not easy. When you play against a medium team in the league and rest players you risk losing the game and in this league, there are six and seven teams ready to fight for the Champions League.

"You are never relaxed in England. You have a tough league, the Champions League, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup."