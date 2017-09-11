Atletico Madrid 'Send Delegation' to London to Complete Deal for Chelsea Striker Diego Costa

Atletico Madrid have sent a delegation to London to complete the deal to sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa, the Mirror have reported.

The long-running saga may now be close to coming to an end, with the disillusioned forward seemingly set to get his desired move.

Costa has reportedly relocated his family to Madrid and has refused to return to training having been informed by manager Antonio Conte early in the summer that he was no longer in his plans.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

But Chelsea are said to be unwilling to be forced into a transfer by a player they claim is breaching his contract.

Atletico representatives are reportedly set to meet Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia to continue negotiations.

The Spanish club were believed to be short of funds and reluctant to stretch to the Blues' demands before the close of the transfer window.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

But they could now increase their offer to £32m, the same fee which Chelsea paid to bring Costa to Stamford Bridge in 2014.

Even if a deal had been agreed during this summer's window, the Spain international would have been unable to play for Atletico until January due to the club's FIFA-imposed transfer ban.

Chelsea signed Costa's compatriot Alvaro Morata as a replacement from Real Madrid, and he has so far impressed, scoring three goals in his first four Premier League appearances.

There appears to be no future for Costa at the club regardless of the conclusion to negotiations with Atletico Madrid.