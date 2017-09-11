Soccer

Barcelona to Sign Colombian International Next Summer After a Deal Was Agreed With Palmeiras

12 minutes ago

Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina is set for a dream move next summer after Barcelona reached an agreement with the Brazilian side for a transfer next summer, according to Marca.

The 22-year-old is under contract at the Allianz Parque until 2020, however, Mina is now set to ply his trade at the Camp Nou. 

Palmeiras sporting director Alexandre Matto reportedly confirmed an agreement had been reached between the two clubs and that Mina was set to move to Catalonia next summer.

It is understood that Mina will cost Barcelona roughly €9m and he will complete his move to Catalonia after the World Cup in Russia next year.

Barca made just five permanent signings this summer, unable to reinvest the £199m gained through the sale of Neymar quite as much as they'd have hoped. Ousmane Dembélé joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in a £94.5m deal, with Paulinho (£36m) and Nélson Semedo (£27m) other notable signings.

Gerard Deulofeu rejoined the club from Everton after impressing while on loan at AC Milan last season, with their cheapest summer signing, Marlon, being sent out on loan to OGC Nice for the duration of the 2017/18 campaign.

