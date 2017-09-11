Bournemouth Cancel Adam Federici's Nottingham Forest Loan After Keeper Injures Knee

Adam Federici's Nottingham Forest loan spell has been cancelled by Bournemouth, with the keeper set to soon undergo surgery.

The Cherries loaned sent the player to Forest on deadline day, but a knee injury suffered whilst on international duty with Australia has ended his season, forcing Eddie Howe to call him back.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post (H/T the Daily Echo), Forest boss Mark Warburton said:"Bournemouth have basically rescinded the loan and taken their player back.





"That is a magnificent gesture on their part. The focus is on the health and wellbeing of the player.

“I would expect nothing less from somebody like Eddie Howe and Bournemouth in general but I want to say how outstanding they have been in dealing with this.

Adam Federici is heading back to Bournemouth after only 11 days at Nottingham Forest https://t.co/aX7nNBqQI8 pic.twitter.com/DyKS2XGjQy — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 11, 2017

“We are very thankful about the way they have acted throughout this entire process and I am sure everyone would wish Adam the best of luck with the surgery and a swift and speedy return.

“He won’t be back playing, certainly not for us, before January and the important thing is that his health and fitness are taken care of."

Last week, Howe told the Echo that he was unable to provide a timeline on the player's recovery.

"He has seen a specialist and we think he will be having an operation on Tuesday," he explained.

"I don't know if it will be as long term as previously. Before the surgeon goes in, I don't think we will know fully."