Soccer

Bournemouth Cancel Adam Federici's Nottingham Forest Loan After Keeper Injures Knee

an hour ago

Adam Federici's Nottingham Forest loan spell has been cancelled by Bournemouth, with the keeper set to soon undergo surgery.

The Cherries loaned sent the player to Forest on deadline day, but a knee injury suffered whilst on international duty with Australia has ended his season, forcing Eddie Howe to call him back.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-BOURNEMOUTH
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-BOURNEMOUTH

Speaking to the Nottingham Post (H/T the Daily Echo), Forest boss Mark Warburton said:"Bournemouth have basically rescinded the loan and taken their player back.


"That is a magnificent gesture on their part. The focus is on the health and wellbeing of the player.

“I would expect nothing less from somebody like Eddie Howe and Bournemouth in general but I want to say how outstanding they have been in dealing with this.

“We are very thankful about the way they have acted throughout this entire process and I am sure everyone would wish Adam the best of luck with the surgery and a swift and speedy return.

“He won’t be back playing, certainly not for us, before January and the important thing is that his health and fitness are taken care of."

Last week, Howe told the Echo that he was unable to provide a timeline on the player's recovery.

"He has seen a specialist and we think he will be having an operation on Tuesday," he explained.

"I don't know if it will be as long term as previously. Before the surgeon goes in, I don't think we will know fully."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters