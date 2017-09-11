Chelsea Legend Expresses Happiness at the Sight of Alvaro Morata's Early Performances

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has spoken of his delight for the Blues' current star striker Alvaro Morata, claiming that the former Real Madrid striker will be glad to be amongst the goals so early into life in the Premier League.

Since his £70m switch to Stamford Bridge, Morata has been involved in five goals - scoring three and assisting two, and Drogba has highlighted the importance of a fast start:

"He is scoring goals that are winning games so I am really happy for him and for the club as well," the Ivorian told Sky Sports News.





"It is very important to score. As a striker, when you start with a new team, people have high expectations.

"When you match those expectations, you are just happy and the goals continue to come.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I hope he will have a great season because we need that."

The former Chelsea striker also took the time to discuss the team's unlikely goalscorer against Leicester, N'Golo Kante, noting that he was pleased to see a rare goal from the Frenchman:

"He doesn't score much but when he does everyone is happy for him because he is working a lot for the team and giving everything.

"I was proud that he scored his goal. It was a very difficult game. It is always difficult to play at Leicester so I am happy with the result."

Chelsea are now gearing up to begin their Champions League campaign. The Blues host FK Qarabag at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night as Antonio Conte looks to get his team off to a winning start.