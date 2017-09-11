Soccer

Chelsea Legend Expresses Happiness at the Sight of Alvaro Morata's Early Performances

an hour ago

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has spoken of his delight for the Blues' current star striker Alvaro Morata, claiming that the former Real Madrid striker will be glad to be amongst the goals so early into life in the Premier League.

Since his £70m switch to Stamford Bridge, Morata has been involved in five goals - scoring three and assisting two, and Drogba has highlighted the importance of a fast start:

"He is scoring goals that are winning games so I am really happy for him and for the club as well," the Ivorian told Sky Sports News.


"It is very important to score. As a striker, when you start with a new team, people have high expectations.

"When you match those expectations, you are just happy and the goals continue to come.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I hope he will have a great season because we need that."

The former Chelsea striker also took the time to discuss the team's unlikely goalscorer against Leicester, N'Golo Kante, noting that he was pleased to see a rare goal from the Frenchman:

"He doesn't score much but when he does everyone is happy for him because he is working a lot for the team and giving everything.

"I was proud that he scored his goal. It was a very difficult game. It is always difficult to play at Leicester so I am happy with the result."

Chelsea are now gearing up to begin their Champions League campaign. The Blues host FK Qarabag at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night as Antonio Conte looks to get his team off to a winning start.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters