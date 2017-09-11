Chelsea Manager Conte Reveals Drinkwater & Morata Chances of Making Champions League Clash

Premier League champions Chelsea will announce their return to the Champions League this week, with their first group stage match set to take place against Qarabag at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The Blues have won all three of their Premier League matches since their opening day loss to Burnley in the league, but are now set for a tough run of fixtures starting with a European clash.

One player who is unlikely to make the Qarabag fixture is new signing Danny Drinkwater, who received an injury blow in the form of a calf problem.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Drinkwater joined Chelsea as a deadline day signing from Leicester City and was on the bench against his former club when Conte and his men travelled to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The player was expected to make his Blues debut this week, however, he will have to wait a bit longer as he is now tending to a calf injury.

Antonio Conte says Danny Drinkwater has a muscular problem in his calf. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 11, 2017

“Danny Drinkwater had a muscular problem in his calf," Conte told the press ahead of Tuesday's match. “We are waiting to check on the problem.”

On Alvaro Morata, Conte says he is playing well and improving a lot, but he has played a lot of matches recently. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 11, 2017

Meanwhile, Conte also hinted that he could rest the in-form striker Alvaro Morata due to the fact that he's played quite a few games in recent weeks, having represented Spain over the international break as well.





“I must rotate my players but I am very calm about this because I trust my players," Conte added.

“He [Morata] is playing very well, scoring and is totally in our idea of football. He played the full game of Spain and Leicester, I have to check to use the best team for tomorrow.”