Chelsea New Boy Reportedly Warned Real Madrid They Would Regret Selling Him

Former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata had apparently warned Los Blancos that they would regret selling him ahead of his £60m switch to Chelsea. And after a strong start to his life at Stamford Bridge, the 24-year-old might be feeling particularly smug as he watches his old teammates struggle to get their season started.

It's been a difficult season already for Zinedine Zidane's side. Having been forced to kick off their campaign without star man Cristiano Ronaldo (who was suspended for five games after pushing the referee during Madrid's Super Cup first leg victory over Barcelona and the current league champions sit sixth in the table after three games, with only four points to their name.

And now, Spanish outlet Don Balon has revealed that Morata had warned Madrid president Florentino Perez that the club would regret moving the Spain international on.

The striker left the Bernabeu on bad terms, according to the report - Morata unhappy with the way he was sold after being told by Zidane that he was not in the Frenchman's future plans.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, since his reunion with Antonio Conte, the attacker has scored three goals and registered three assists in his first four games in the English top flight, and seems to have settled into the Premier League remarkably well.

What's worse for Los Blancos, is that Zidane is now eager to sign a new striker, having witnessed his attacking force struggle in their opening three matches this term.

While the club continue to be linked with Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, names such as Ajax's Kasper Dolberg, RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Torino's Andrea Belotti also make Zidane's wishlist.

Perhaps Morata was right after all.