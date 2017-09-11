Feyenoord vs Manchester City Preview: History, Key Battles, Team News & More

Manchester City kick off their Champions League campaign with a visit to Feyenoord on Wednesday evening, hoping to finally make their mark on the competition.

Feyenoord are back in the competition following a 15 year exodus, having lifted the Eredivisie crown last season, impressively beating the likes of Ajax and PSV to the title.

They have started their season off in equally stylish fashion winning their opening four games under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, scoring 12 goals and conceding three in the process.

Here's everything to need to know ahead of the Group F matchday one meeting at the De Kuip stadium.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

History:

It will be the first time the two sides have met competitively, Feyenoord however, showed their promise last season as they defeated City's rivals Manchester United last season in the Europa League group stages.

The home side haven't won a game in the competition for 16 years, but are unbeaten at home since their 1-0 defeat to Fenerbahce on matchday six of their Europa League campaign last term.

Feyenoord's overall record against English teams is seven wins, five draws and 11 losses with five of those wins coming at home. City's record against Dutch sides is two wins, two draws and one loss, which came on their last visit to Ajax when they lost 3-1 in 2012.

Key Battles:

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Karim El Ahmadi v Kevin de Bruyne

Karim El Ahmadi may be a name Aston Villa fans are aware of following his move to the club in 2012, and after a massively disappointing spell in England the Moroccan was shipped off to Feyenoord in 2014 where he has gone from strength to strength.

Playing a major role in their three man midfield last season that helped his side win the title, it will be down to him to stop the talents of De Bruyne creating opportunities for the attacking options of City.

The Moroccan international will have to try and keep the Belgian under shackles to improve his side's chances of coming away from the match with a positive result.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Steven Berghuis v Nicolas Otamendi

Another name some Premier League fans may well be aware of is Steven Berghuis who had a rather uneventful spell at Watford, managing only nine appearances in the 2015/2016 season.

A loan move to Feyenoord followed where he impressed last season scoring seven goals in 30 appearances, this prompted van Bronckhorst to sign the winger permanently where he has started the season in sparkling form scoring four goals in four games.

With Dirk Kuyt retiring and Elijero Elia moving to Turkey, Berghuis is their main winger and could cause Otamendi a few problems with the Argentine's erratic defending techniques.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Sergio Aguero v Jerry St.Juste

Aguero was reintroduced to the lineup Saturday and repaid his managers faith with a goal, his experience in Europe puts him ahead of Gabriel Jesus, as marks him as City's dangerman.

With 29 goals in 45 games for City in Europe, he may well be the man to fire City to victory, and coming up against the inexperienced defender of Jerry St.Juste could well provide him with an opportunity to do so.

With St.Juste 20-years-old it will be difficult for him to keep Aguero quiet in what will be his first European game should he start. He arrived from Heerenveen in the summer with massive potential, but will he be able to cope with the Argentine.

Team News:

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

City captain Vincent Kompany is likely to miss out again following the calf complaint that saw him miss the win against Liverpool. Ederson is also a doubt following his collision with Sadio Mane on Saturday.

Claudio Bravo is likely to deputise for the Brazilian and Raheem Sterling is welcomed back from suspension and will probably be named on the bench.

Feyenoord were dealt a blow at the weekend when Nicolai Jorgensen picked up an injury. Last season's Eredivisie top scorer was marked as a real threat to the City back line, but the Dane was substituted in the first half of his side's win over Heracles.

Former Liverpool and Middlesbrough keeper Brad Jones is likely to start following his return from injury and completing 90 minutes on Saturday.





Predicted City Lineup: Bravo; Danilo, Stones, Otamendi; Walker, de Bruyne, Fernandinho, D.Silva, Sane; Aguero, Jesus





Predicted Feyenoord Lineup: Jones; Diks, St.Juste, Heijden, Nelom; El Ahmadi, Toonstra, Vilhena; Berghuis, Kramer, Boetius





Prediction:

Stu Forster/GettyImages

City will have to much experience and creativity in European football for Feyenoord to contend with. Despite the Dutch side's impressive start to the season, City's 5-0 win on Saturday will give them a massive confidence boost, and Aguero will score for the away side.



