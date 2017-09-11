Soccer

FIFA 18's Low Ranking of Luka Modric Sparks Heated Twitter Response

25 minutes ago

Football fans have had a heated reaction to the FIFA 18 ranking of Real Madrid star Luka Modric as they show their displeasure at his low overall score. 

With the new season under way, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the popular football video game and over the last few days FIFA have been releasing the top ranked players available for the ultimate team game mode. 

On Sunday it was the turn of the top 20-11 players with Antoine Griezmann starting the list at 88 and David De Gea rounding it off with a huge 90. 

Not everyone will agree with the rankings but one thing that fans are united in is that Modric should have been given higher then 89. 

After running the midfield, alongside teammate Toni Kroos,of one of the most successful teams in the world, which has led to three Champions League wins and a league title in recent years, fans were expecting at least a 90 and they made sure producers EA were aware of their displeasure. 


Modric made 41 appearances last season, in all competitions, making five assists and scoring one goal while carrying out his playmaker midfield role to perfection. 

He shares his rank with Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez who had a dominant season last year despite the club's shortcomings as well as teammate Gareth Bale who had a disappointing campaign after suffering with several injuries.

Modric however has consistently got better after he joined the La Liga giants in 2012 and while fans might be baffled as to why Kroos was awarded a 90 but he wan't the Croatia international will simply be looking to defend their league and European title. 

