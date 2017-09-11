Frank de Boer Claims His Side Deserved All Three Points Against Burnley Despite Defeat

Frank de Boer felt his side did more than enough to secure their first win of the season against Burnley at Turf Moor despite Crystal Palace losing the match.

He told Crystal Palace's official website "I think everyone who was in the stadium or sitting behind the television would have seen that only one team deserved to win today, and that was us. That’s football and sometimes you don’t get what you deserve, but we can also blame ourselves for giving the goal away and not scoring our opportunities."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Dutchman also revealed his disbelief at his side's failure to score during the contest: "We didn’t score and it’s unbelievable when you’ve seen this game, but I always think that the most important thing is that you play like this every week, and then you’ll get what you deserve and that’s points."





Crystal Palace have now failed to score in all four Premier League matches under Frank de Boer. The Eagles have also yet to earn a premier league point this season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Frank de Boer bemoaned his side's failure to win yet another game: "I cannot do anything more and we have to reward ourselves with the chances; normally if you get 10 chances and four or five open ones, then you have to score and if you don’t you’ll get punished".

The former Ajax manager also said regarding his future: "All I can do is work hard with the boys and I will do that until the end, and hopefully that will be a long time". Whether de Boer will get any more time to turn his team's fortunes around remains to be seen.