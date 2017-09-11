Gabriel Jesus Hungry to 'Improve' Despite Flattering Premier League Statistics

Gabriel Jesus is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young strikers in world football. The 20-year-old joined Manchester City in January, leaving Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras for a whopping £28m.

When Jesus moved to the Premier League there was a consensus that he was still behind Inter Milan's Gabriel Barbosa in terms of development, however, Jesus' performances in the Premier League and Gabigol stagnating at the San Siro has seen the Manchester City star cement his place in the Brazilian national team ahead of his compatriot.

Gabriel Jesus's two goals came on 45+8 mins and 52 mins.



So technically he scored his second one before he scored his first one. — Nick Goff (@nickgoff79) September 9, 2017

Speaking to the Manchester City website, Jesus said that he is happy with his 10 goals in 12 starts for the Sky Blues, but insists that he is still keen to improve.

"In terms of numbers I am very happy but not satisfied," Jesus said. "I intend to grow and expand even more.

"I am not doing an excellent season so far but I am doing a good season," he modestly claimed.

"I believe that technically I still need to improve, step up in my game and I hope that the more I watch and play the games, the more able I will be to impose my style."

The Olympic gold medalist had the chance to reflect on City's 5-0 hammering of Liverpool on Saturday, thinking ahead to Wednesday's trip to Rotterdam where Pep Guardiola will face off against Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the Feyenoord dugout at De Kuip.

"Well Liverpool is a great team and they have been showing that to the world," he said. "We knew it wouldn’t be easy so we walked into the pitch with a lot of passion and eager to win this game. That was what we did and what happened."

The Brazilian is currently enjoing his most fruitful spell in domestic and international football. Jesus' 10 goals in 14 Premier League appearances vastly overshadows his 21 goals in 47 Série A outings.

On an international front, Jesus has already managed to notch five goals in just seven appearances for Tite's exiting Brazil team.