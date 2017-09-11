Gareth Bale Admits to Relying on 'a Lot of Painkillers' After Rushing His Return From Ankle Injury

Injury-prone Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has admitted to having to take 'a lot' of painkillers last season in order to play for the club, and has highlighted the struggle of having to watch from the sidelines for a long period of time.

An ankle injury suffered last November cost Bale three months of football as Madrid continued on their path to the Spanish league title, and once most expensive player in the world has now admitted that he resorted to painkillers in order to rush back onto the pitch.

"On the one hand, it's easy to say that I should have rested more, but when you've been injured for three months and you see your teammates playing, you really want to get back out there and that's what I did," he told El Pais (via Marca).

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"I had to take a lot of painkillers to play and yes, now I think I should have taken more time to recover so I could have played much better and be able to do all those things that I was unable to because of the ankle pain."

The Welsh superstar has since struggled for form for Los Blancos, but could be beginning to show glimpses of what viewers would expect after a summer of regaining full fitness.

In Madrid's three underwhelming La Liga games this season, Bale has manage one goal and one assist - showing that the quality is still there.

Since his switch to La Liga in 2013, Bale has found himself rather injury stricken, hindering his performances for quite a long time, but the 28-year-old will be hoping to put those injuries firmly in the past and kick on under Zinedine Zidane.