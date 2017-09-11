Soccer

Source: Sounders Fear Morris Will Miss Rest of Regular Season, USMNT Qualifiers

an hour ago

The Seattle Sounders fear Jordan Morris could miss the rest of the MLS regular season—as well as the big U.S. men’s national team games in October—after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday’s 1-1 tie against the LA Galaxy, a source with knowledge of the situation told SI.com.

Morris, 22, pulled up without contact while making a run on Sunday and came out in the 61st minute of the game. He started in the U.S.’s 1-1 World Cup qualifying tie against Honduras on Tuesday and made a big play to get the ball to Bobby Wood on his late equalizer.

Morris also scored the game-winning goal in the Gold Cup final for the United States this summer. If he isn't available for the October U.S. qualifiers, other options at forward, behind Wood, Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey, could include Chris Wondolowski, Juan Agudelo, Dom Dwyer and Gyasi Zardes, and Christian Ramírez and Terrence Boyd beyond the group Bruce Arena is more accustomed to calling in.

Morris followed up his stellar 12-goal, four-assist rookie season with the Sounders with three goals and an assist this season, but his absence could be detrimental to a club looking to hit form while it defends its MLS Cup title. Seattle is currently a point behind the rival Portland Timbers for first place in the Western Conference and has a game in hand.

