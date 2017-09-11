Soccer

Journalist Backs Liverpool's Prolonged Van Dijk Move to Finally Happen in January

16 minutes ago

Liverpool may have missed out on landing Virgil van Dijk this summer after a prolonged and controversy-riddled pursuit, but the Southampton star could yet move to Liverpool this January, according to journalist Ian McGarry.


“Van Dijk, compared to his fellow rebels in the Premier League Alexis Sanchez and Philippe Coutinho, has one great advantage in that he’s not going to be cup tied for European football in the January window," said McGarry, who was speaking to the Transfer Window Podcast, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“Liverpool was his first choice. I spoke to a close friend of his and Van Dijk definitely believed his deal to Liverpool was all agreed in terms of his personal terms in terms of this transfer window that’s just closed."

Clearly McGarry believes the Southampton defender thought that his deal to move to Anfield would go through this summer, but that he could still get his wish this January.

Klopp has wanted for a long time to significantly improve his defensive line, which has often looked shaky and disorganised during his tenure. 

McGarry also commented on the recent investment in the Saints, claiming it hindered any deal.

"I think the takeover of Southampton, I say takeover, but the investment in Southampton Football Club had a negative effect from Van Dijk’s point of view," McGarry continued.

"They no longer wanted, or needed, the money that they would get from selling him to Liverpool for about £55m."

“Whether that backfires on them in regard to the player’s performance we’ll have to wait and see as he’s not featured yet. But I go back to the original point in that Van Dijk has a good chance of moving in January where I would say [Alexis] Sanchez and [Philippe] Coutinho don’t.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters