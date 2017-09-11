Journalist Backs Liverpool's Prolonged Van Dijk Move to Finally Happen in January

Liverpool may have missed out on landing Virgil van Dijk this summer after a prolonged and controversy-riddled pursuit, but the Southampton star could yet move to Liverpool this January, according to journalist Ian McGarry.





“Van Dijk, compared to his fellow rebels in the Premier League Alexis Sanchez and Philippe Coutinho, has one great advantage in that he’s not going to be cup tied for European football in the January window," said McGarry, who was speaking to the Transfer Window Podcast, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“Liverpool was his first choice. I spoke to a close friend of his and Van Dijk definitely believed his deal to Liverpool was all agreed in terms of his personal terms in terms of this transfer window that’s just closed."

Clearly McGarry believes the Southampton defender thought that his deal to move to Anfield would go through this summer, but that he could still get his wish this January.

Klopp has wanted for a long time to significantly improve his defensive line, which has often looked shaky and disorganised during his tenure.

Virgil van Dijk will be back in a Southampton shirt on Monday as he is set to play with the reserves https://t.co/uAV2FbUCws pic.twitter.com/QKBNwMLtry — Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) September 10, 2017

McGarry also commented on the recent investment in the Saints, claiming it hindered any deal.

"I think the takeover of Southampton, I say takeover, but the investment in Southampton Football Club had a negative effect from Van Dijk’s point of view," McGarry continued.

"They no longer wanted, or needed, the money that they would get from selling him to Liverpool for about £55m."

“Whether that backfires on them in regard to the player’s performance we’ll have to wait and see as he’s not featured yet. But I go back to the original point in that Van Dijk has a good chance of moving in January where I would say [Alexis] Sanchez and [Philippe] Coutinho don’t.”