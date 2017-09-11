Leak Reveals FIFA 18 Cover Star Cristiano Ronaldo's Outrageous Rating

Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA 18 rating has been leaked online, and it's safe to say that the Portuguese forward's overall numbers will shock absolutely no one after a sublime year for the 32-year-old.

Ronaldo has spent the last season collecting all sorts of trophies - including La Liga, the Champions League, European Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup - not to mention the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

Image by Ben Davies

And after EA Sports revealed at the start of summer that the Madrid superstar is the face of their latest edition of the much loved FIFA series, it was obvious that Ronaldo would remain the best player in the game.

According to an online leak, the cover star has upgraded from last year's game - going from a 94 overall to a 95.

One stat that stands out above the rest for the Portuguese legend comes in the form of his pace. According to the leak, EA feel that Ronaldo has actually gotten faster over the last season (FIFA 17's version of the player had 92 pace), which is a bit questionable for a man who is quite obviously slowing down in the physicality department as his career starts to enter its twilight years.

Then again, he's the cover star - so it's pretty much written in the stars that EA would do everything they can to make him as good as he can be.

With Ronaldo receiving an upgrade, many would assume that his closely matched El Clasico rival Lionel Messi will also get one - which would most likely result in the Argentinian jumping from a 93 to a 94, but only time will tell.