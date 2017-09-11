Soccer

Leak Reveals FIFA 18 Cover Star Cristiano Ronaldo's Outrageous Rating

31 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA 18 rating has been leaked online, and it's safe to say that the Portuguese forward's overall numbers will shock absolutely no one after a sublime year for the 32-year-old.

Ronaldo has spent the last season collecting all sorts of trophies - including La Liga, the Champions League, European Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup - not to mention the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

Image by Ben Davies

And after EA Sports revealed at the start of summer that the Madrid superstar is the face of their latest edition of the much loved FIFA series, it was obvious that Ronaldo would remain the best player in the game.

According to an online leak, the cover star has upgraded from last year's game - going from a 94 overall to a 95.

One stat that stands out above the rest for the Portuguese legend comes in the form of his pace. According to the leak, EA feel that Ronaldo has actually gotten faster over the last season (FIFA 17's version of the player had 92 pace), which is a bit questionable for a man who is quite obviously slowing down in the physicality department as his career starts to enter its twilight years.

Then again, he's the cover star - so it's pretty much written in the stars that EA would do everything they can to make him as good as he can be. 

With Ronaldo receiving an upgrade, many would assume that his closely matched El Clasico rival Lionel Messi will also get one - which would most likely result in the Argentinian jumping from a 93 to a 94, but only time will tell.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters