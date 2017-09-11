Leeds United Reportedly Keen to Sign Japanese Youngster Ahead of January Transfer Window

Leeds United are reportedly preparing to bring Japanese international Yosuke Ideguchi to Elland Road - and plan on tying the youngster down come January.

Leeds have spotted the 21-year-old as part of their recently expanded scouting model set up around Asia, and it looks to already have taken effect, with the Championship outfit keen on taking the Gamba Osaka midfielder to Yorkshire.





According to Yorkshire Evening Post, the club's new head of recruitment, Toshiya Fujita, is planning on working out a deal with Ideguchi's J-League side having spent the end of summer in Japan.

Leeds fans have even more reason to be excited about the possible move, after the club's sporting director hinted at a move for the Japanese star:

Kaz Photography/GettyImages

“We are watching players around the world. We have eight countries as priorities but we have a special group of scouts that watch the leagues a little bit lower - the Swedish leagues and we are close to signing a big surprise for Asia", Victor Orta told the Yorkshire Evening Post.





“We are watching a lot of players in the secondary leagues because you can bring in good talent from them.”

Ideguchi has worked his way up through the youth ranks on international level for Japan, earning his first senior call up earlier this year - and scored in his team's 2-0 World Cup Qualifying victory over Australia on August 31.

Ideguchi has already mustered up 20 appearances in this season's J-League, having found the back of the net on three occasions, and although Leeds would require a work permit in order to sign the midfielder, the club are said to be confident in their chances.