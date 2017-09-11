Liverpool are set to appeal the length of Sadio Mane's three-match ban for his red card against Manchester City on Saturday, according to Paul Joyce.

The dismissal of Mane caused a massive stir among football fans at the weekend, as his clash with City goalkeeper Ederson split opinion between those supporting the referee's decision and those that thought a red card as excessive.

The Brazilian goalkeeper came off worse from the challenge and was forced to leave the pitch with a large cut on his face and a head injury. The incident came when the game was poised at 1-0 to City, but it led to a Liverpool collapse and Guardiola's side went on to win 5-0.

According to Joyce, Liverpool feel that the three-match ban that Mane will now receive is excessive and will now appeal in an attempt to reduce their time without their star winger.

Mane has been in fantastic form this season already, scoring three goals in three games before the match last Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp was understandably disappointed with Jon Moss' decision to send off the winger and claimed that both he and Guardiola thought it was the wrong decision.

The Senegalese international will be available for Liverpool's Champions League match against Sevilla on Wednesday night, but it remains to be seen how long his domestic absence will be.