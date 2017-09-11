Soccer

Man City Beat Rivals United & Big-Spending PSG to Dubious Title of World's Most Expensive Club

an hour ago

In not so surprising new Manchester City have officially got the world's most expensive playing squad. 

According to research done at the CIES Football Observatory, the Citizens come in top thanks to a team which has cost them €853m in transfers.

Pep Guardiola's side, who added the likes of Benjamin Mendy (£52m), Kyle Walker (£50m) and Bernardo Silva (£43.5m), are followed closely by Paris Saint-Germain, who hit the headlines this summer for the acquisitions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Although PSG have lost a crazy €395m on players this summer alone, the Citizens still come out on top.

The CIES Football Observatory have completed a list of the top 25 teams and their costs - with the ten most expensive teams being made up of six Premier League sides (Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham joining City).

Impressively, La Liga and Champions League victors Real Madrid remain firmly in sixth place despite their playing squad dropping in value by €138m.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Unsurprisingly considering their summer dealings, Everton find themselves rather high up on the list (12th), with a team value of €348m, and fellow Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Southampton, Leicester and West Ham all make the top 25.


Finally, newly-promoted Premier League outfit Newcastle sit at the bottom of the list in 25th, with a team value of €162m.

As time goes on, it's becoming increasingly easier to see just how much of an effect the amount of money in the Premier League is having in comparison to the rest of Europe.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters