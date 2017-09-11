Man City Beat Rivals United & Big-Spending PSG to Dubious Title of World's Most Expensive Club

In not so surprising new Manchester City have officially got the world's most expensive playing squad.

According to research done at the CIES Football Observatory, the Citizens come in top thanks to a team which has cost them €853m in transfers.

Pep Guardiola's side, who added the likes of Benjamin Mendy (£52m), Kyle Walker (£50m) and Bernardo Silva (£43.5m), are followed closely by Paris Saint-Germain, who hit the headlines this summer for the acquisitions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Although PSG have lost a crazy €395m on players this summer alone, the Citizens still come out on top.

The CIES Football Observatory have completed a list of the top 25 teams and their costs - with the ten most expensive teams being made up of six Premier League sides (Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham joining City).

Impressively, La Liga and Champions League victors Real Madrid remain firmly in sixth place despite their playing squad dropping in value by €138m.

Unsurprisingly considering their summer dealings, Everton find themselves rather high up on the list (12th), with a team value of €348m, and fellow Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Southampton, Leicester and West Ham all make the top 25.





Finally, newly-promoted Premier League outfit Newcastle sit at the bottom of the list in 25th, with a team value of €162m.

As time goes on, it's becoming increasingly easier to see just how much of an effect the amount of money in the Premier League is having in comparison to the rest of Europe.