Soccer

Mourinho Tells Piers Morgan He Has 'No Idea' How Wenger Remains in Charge at the Emirates

11 minutes ago

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has no idea how rival Arsene Wenger is still in charge at Arsenal, according to Gunners fan Piers Morgan.

According to the Express, Morgan bumped into 'The Special One' in Harrods, when Mourinho pulled no punches about what he thought in relation to the Frenchman still being the manager at the Emirates.

The Gunners have had a disappointing start to the Premier League, picking up six points from four games, as well as enduring a frustrating summer transfer window. 

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-ARSENAL

They missed out on a number of top signings, only securing the signatures of Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette, and seeing the departure of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as well as insecurity about the future of Alexis Sanchez.

After  disappointing fifth place finish last term Wenger was handed a two-year contract extension but has found himself come under serious criticism following their 4-0 defeat against Liverpool and lack of transfer activity.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Morgan has revealed that when he spoke to Mourinho in London, the United boss was baffled to why Wenger was still at the helm, reportedly saying: “I feel so sorry for you Arsenal fans.

“I have some good friends who love Arsenal like you do and they are just as depressed as you about the club.

“They suffer so badly, it is a terrible thing to observe.” with the journalist then asking: “How the hell is Arsene Wenger still in his job?” to which the 54-year-old responded saying: “No idea, but I hope he stays in it for a very long time.”

Arsenal face Cologne on Thursday at the Emirates in the Europa League as they prepare for their first season back in Europe's second competition after a 20 year stint in the Champions League

