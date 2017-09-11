Olympic Legend & Man Utd Fan Usain Bolt Gets Solid Rating on PES 2018 Thanks to Incredible Pace

Despite not being a professional footballer, Usain Bolt has been included in PES 2018. Yeah, me neither.

The Sun report that Bolt will be (unsurprisingly) the fastest man in the game and his 99 rating for pace is two points better than next fastest man (and actual professional footballer) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Bolt ended a glittering career at the World Championships in London over the summer. The Jamaican holds the world record for the 100m (9.58 seconds), the 200m (19.19 seconds) and the 4x100m relay (36.84 seconds).





He won eight Olympic gold medals, doing the 100m/200m double three times. Things didn't go to plan for him in London this summer as he finished third in the 100m before pulling up injured in the relay.

Usain Bolt Still Awaiting Mourinho's Call Regarding Joining Man Utd After He Retires From the Track https://t.co/7ZM4UdMQ6v — 90min (@90min_Football) August 2, 2017

The 31-year old is notably a big football fan and has numerously spoken about his love for Manchester United. However, his injury sustained in the World Championships, denied Bolt the opportunity of playing in a charity match at Old Trafford.

Bolt has even appeared to toy with the idea of switching to football after ending his track career and once trained with Borussia Dortmund.