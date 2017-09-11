Soccer

Olympic Legend & Man Utd Fan Usain Bolt Gets Solid Rating on PES 2018 Thanks to Incredible Pace

an hour ago

Despite not being a professional footballer, Usain Bolt has been included in PES 2018. Yeah, me neither.

The Sun report that Bolt will be (unsurprisingly) the fastest man in the game and his 99 rating for pace is two points better than next fastest man (and actual professional footballer) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Bolt ended a glittering career at the World Championships in London over the summer. The Jamaican holds the world record for the 100m (9.58 seconds), the 200m (19.19 seconds) and the 4x100m relay (36.84 seconds). 


He won eight Olympic gold medals, doing the 100m/200m double three times. Things didn't go to plan for him in London this summer as he finished third in the 100m before pulling up injured in the relay. 

The 31-year old is notably a big football fan and has numerously spoken about his love for Manchester United. However, his injury sustained in the World Championships, denied Bolt the opportunity of playing in a charity match at Old Trafford. 

Bolt has even appeared to toy with the idea of switching to football after ending his track career and once trained with Borussia Dortmund. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters