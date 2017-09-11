Paul Clement Labels Performance as 'Not Good Enough' After Newcastle Defeat Sorry Swansea

Swansea suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle on Sunday afternoon, after putting together a less than impressive team performance on the day.

Jamaal Lascelles picked up the only goal of the game to secure all three points for the Magpies. After the game, Clement was brutally honest, as reported by Sky Sports, stating that his team were frankly not good enough:

"Although the margin of the defeat is small, I'm more disappointed with our performance," claimed Clement.

"I'm really not satisfied with the way we played. There was obviously a lot of expectation coming into the game with new signings and old faces back at the club.

"Then there's the reality of going out and playing and for me, we were second-best all afternoon - in the combats, the duels, the first and second balls, in the tactics, in all aspects.

"That's not good enough and I take responsibility for that performance. It's not one I'm very proud of and we've got to move forward quickly and turn that around."

Clement's side comfortably won last time out at Crystal Palace and the poor performance at home was clearly something Clement wasn't anticipating. However, the Swans boss moved to take responsibility for the performance:

"It's collective responsibility and I'm at the head of that. When I look at the performance and the week we had going into it - really positive - I didn't expect that at all," said Clement.

"That's why football can be so strange sometimes. We had good training week, all our meetings were very good.

"I had a good feeling going into the game with the atmosphere around the squad - then there's the actual game and what I saw was not what I expected.

"We kept going but overall it wasn't good enough. I think there's going to be a lot from that game we could have done better."