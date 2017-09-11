Soccer

Paul Clement Labels Performance as 'Not Good Enough' After Newcastle Defeat Sorry Swansea

34 minutes ago

Swansea suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle on Sunday afternoon, after putting together a less than impressive team performance on the day.

Jamaal Lascelles picked up the only goal of the game to secure all three points for the Magpies. After the game, Clement was brutally honest, as reported by Sky Sports, stating that his team were frankly not good enough:

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"Although the margin of the defeat is small, I'm more disappointed with our performance," claimed Clement.

"I'm really not satisfied with the way we played. There was obviously a lot of expectation coming into the game with new signings and old faces back at the club.

"Then there's the reality of going out and playing and for me, we were second-best all afternoon - in the combats, the duels, the first and second balls, in the tactics, in all aspects.

"That's not good enough and I take responsibility for that performance. It's not one I'm very proud of and we've got to move forward quickly and turn that around."

Clement's side comfortably won last time out at Crystal Palace and the poor performance at home was clearly something Clement wasn't anticipating. However, the Swans boss moved to take responsibility for the performance:

"It's collective responsibility and I'm at the head of that. When I look at the performance and the week we had going into it - really positive - I didn't expect that at all," said Clement.

"That's why football can be so strange sometimes. We had good training week, all our meetings were very good.

"I had a good feeling going into the game with the atmosphere around the squad - then there's the actual game and what I saw was not what I expected.

"We kept going but overall it wasn't good enough. I think there's going to be a lot from that game we could have done better."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters