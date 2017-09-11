Barcelona star Lionel Messi has added a new tattoo to his collection.

The Argentinian forward has been clad in cool ink for some time now, but his latest one has left a good few persons surprised at his boldness.

Messi, who married his childhood sweetheart Antonella Rocuzzo in July, is now the proud owner of a tattoo of his spouse's lips near his groin.

Messi's new tattoo is an image of his wife Antonella Rocuzzo's lips, placed on his upper groin, just above the waistband of his shorts 👄 pic.twitter.com/M9DZDUYLqg — The Barça Nation (@BarcaNationENG) September 11, 2017

While it could be perceived as lewd symbolism, Messi has told persons that it's simply because he wants to have his wife's kiss wherever he goes.

The tattoo was drawn up over the summer break, so it isn't brand new, but it did set tongues wagging over the weekend when photos emerged after Barca beat Espanyol 5-0.