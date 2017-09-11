Soccer

Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Reveals Intimate New Tattoo in Not-So-PG Area

Planet Futbol
Lionel Messi has doppelgänger in Iran
22 minutes ago

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has added a new tattoo to his collection.

The Argentinian forward has been clad in cool ink for some time now, but his latest one has left a good few persons surprised at his boldness.

Messi, who married his childhood sweetheart Antonella Rocuzzo in July, is now the proud owner of a tattoo of his spouse's lips near his groin. 

While it could be perceived as lewd symbolism, Messi has told persons that it's simply because he wants to have his wife's kiss wherever he goes.

The tattoo was drawn up over the summer break, so it isn't brand new, but it did set tongues wagging over the weekend when photos emerged after Barca beat Espanyol 5-0.

