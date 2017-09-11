Soccer

Sam Allardyce Feels Palace's Sacking of De Boer Demonstrates the 'Panic in Football Today'

27 minutes ago

Former Crystal Palace boss, Sam Allardyce, has spoken out about the Eagles' decision to sack Frank de Boer after only four league games in charge, branding it evidence of the "panic" that is rife in football.

The Dutch manager succeeded Allardyce as Palace's head coach, being appointed in June. However, after making the worst start of any top-flight club in 93 years, De Boer was quickly relieved of his duties as manager, with the torch allegedly set to be passed to Roy Hodgson.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, Allardyce revealed his feelings over the sacking of de Boer, saying: "I have just heard the news that Frank has left today which is obviously very disappointing for him and for Palace,


"But it shows the panic in football today is ever increasing due to the size of the money and the fear of losing your position in the Premier League.

"As a manager you have to live or die by your results and unfortunately now that is quicker than ever. It is a great shame that Palace have not continued where I left off."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Despite Palace's domination of the game in their 1-0 loss to Sean Dyche's Burnley at the weekend, they were unable to capitalise on their chances, something that has been a major problem for the Eagles so far this campaign.

"I watched them [Palace] yesterday and I have to say the fact they actually lost the game was beyond me" Allardyce added. "Twenty-two attempts at goal, complete domination but unfortunately the guys at the end, when the chances came, couldn't put the ball in the net.

"Four games with no points makes life extremely difficult for Palace."

