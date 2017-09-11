Slaven Bilic Admits His Career Is on the Line in 'Big Game' Against Huddersfield Town

Ahead of Monday night's game, West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash against Premier League newboys, Huddersfield Town, that could well prove crucial to the Croatian manager as his job potentially hangs in the balance.

West Ham have suffered three defeats from three games in the Premier League so far this season, leaving them stuck to the bottom of the table with no points and the worst goal difference in the league.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

With the form of Bilic's side being a far cry from the West Ham that finished seventh, just four points away from the top four in the 2015/16 campaign, he will be hoping his side can turn things around, and quickly.

Speaking in his weekly column on West Ham's official club website, Bilic spoke out about the state of affairs at the London Stadium, saying: "Tonight’s game [against Huddersfield] is a big one. There is no getting away from it. And I am facing up to that in the way I have always done throughout my career when in a difficult spell. Not by hiding, not by losing faith, and not pretending everything is fine."

He went on to explain how his team have been focusing hard on preparing for Huddersfield's visit to the English capital as the Irons look to get off the mark for the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"We have spent the last few days working as hard as possible to be ready for this game." Bilic explained. "I know it is an old cliché but it is true. It is about finding that zone that enables you to perform to the best of your ability, to progress and to improve your position."





Regardless of the poor start his side has made to the new season, Bilic remains confident his group of players will be able to notch their first win of the season against Huddersfield, in a game that could potentially see them get their season back on track.

"It is not going to be easy, we know that, but we also know that we are capable of winning the game, if we show the right quality and the right character.

"I believe in my players. West Ham United has a good squad, there is no doubt about that. But we have to show it on the pitch and start winning straight away. And fair enough, it is my job to find that reaction. To prepare the team, to lead the team, and give them everything they need to perform, not only tactically but also mentally."