Spurs Talisman Harry Kane Believes New Signings Can Fire Tottenham to Another Title Challenge

Tottenham Hostpur striker Harry Kane believes the North London club are ready for another push for the Premier League title after making some quality additions to the squad late into the transfer window.

Despite making an underwhelming start to the season following a defeat at the hands of Chelsea and a draw against Burnley, Spurs have found form once more, most recently notching an impressive 3-0 victory against Everton at Goodison Park, with Kane scoring his 100th and 101st career goals.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

After taking seven points from a potential 12, Spurs find themselves fifth in the league, just three points behind leaders Manchester United.

Such a positive turnaround in such a short period of time can potentially be attributed to the recruitment of the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente before the closure of the transfer window, and striker Harry Kane agrees the top class signings have led to Spurs being back in contention for the league title.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the England international said: "People might not talk about us but that suits us. We will just get on with our job and we will keep producing performances like this,

"I wouldn't say it's disrespectful. What you have had is teams spending money, buying big players and big names."

Kane went on to speak of Spurs' business in the transfer window, talking about how they are satisfied with the recruitments they made.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"We have left it late in the transfer market but we have got the players that we wanted and now we have got a good squad, a bulky squad.

"We play good football and we have been in the title race for the last couple of years. Come the business end in the second half of the season, we are normally thereabouts fighting for the title."

Spurs finished last season only seven points behind Chelsea who earned an impressive 93 points as they laid claim to their second league title in three years.

In their next league game Spurs are set to face Swansea City at Wembley on Saturday, September 16, with Mauricio Pochettino hoping his side can build upon their healthy start to the new season.