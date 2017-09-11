Super Agent Claims Paulo Dybala 'Will Leave Juve' But Move to Barca Would Be 'Difficult'

Mino Raiola has claimed that Paulo Dybala "will eventually leave Juve", but a move to Barcelona is likely to prove "difficult".

The notorious super agent did, however, express his belief that the Argentine forward could excel in the Premier League with one of the two Manchester clubs or Chelsea.

Dybala impressed for Juventus last season as Max Allegri's side won their sixth successive Scudetto and reached the final of the Champions League.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

And Raiola, despite not representing the 23-year-old, has said that he it will be soon time for him to move on.

"I think Dybala will eventually leave Juve," Raiola told RaiSport. "He has to go to a team where he gets into a project that is already suitable for him.

"For him it is difficult now to enter a reformed Barcelona, but he would do well at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea."

Come rain or shine: Paulo Dybala scores for Juventus 🌧

➡️ 7 goals in 4 games this season 💪 #UCL pic.twitter.com/4Qmw9kqZrV — #UCL (@ChampionsLeague) September 9, 2017

Dybala has reportedly replaced Pierpaolo Triulzi with his brother Gustavo as his representative following the close of the summer transfer window.





The former Palermo forward has found the net 49 times in 98 appearances for the Bianconeri since joining in 2015.

Dybala scored in his side's 3-0 win against Chievo on Saturday, and coach Allegri stressed that his "future is with Juventus".

"Dybala is improving a great deal and has everything it takes to become, along with Neymar after Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, one of the best players in the world," he said. "His future is with Juventus and I am very happy with that."