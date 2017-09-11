Soccer

Super Agent Claims Paulo Dybala 'Will Leave Juve' But Move to Barca Would Be 'Difficult'

12 minutes ago

Mino Raiola has claimed that Paulo Dybala "will eventually leave Juve", but a move to Barcelona is likely to prove "difficult".

The notorious super agent did, however, express his belief that the Argentine forward could excel in the Premier League with one of the two Manchester clubs or Chelsea.

Dybala impressed for Juventus last season as Max Allegri's side won their sixth successive Scudetto and reached the final of the Champions League.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

And Raiola, despite not representing the 23-year-old, has said that he it will be soon time for him to move on.

"I think Dybala will eventually leave Juve," Raiola told RaiSport. "He has to go to a team where he gets into a project that is already suitable for him.

"For him it is difficult now to enter a reformed Barcelona, but he would do well at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea."

Dybala has reportedly replaced Pierpaolo Triulzi with his brother Gustavo as his representative following the close of the summer transfer window.


The former Palermo forward has found the net 49 times in 98 appearances for the Bianconeri since joining in 2015.

Dybala scored in his side's 3-0 win against Chievo on Saturday, and coach Allegri stressed that his "future is with Juventus".

"Dybala is improving a great deal and has everything it takes to become, along with Neymar after Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, one of the best players in the world," he said. "His future is with Juventus and I am very happy with that."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters