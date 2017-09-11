WWE Star Thinks Saido Mane Could Have a Future in the Sport Following Red Card Incident

A WWE star is the latest person to offer their opinion on the debate over Saido Mane's red card during Liverpool's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

Sheamus, from Dublin, has been in WWE for over a decade and said he thought Mane's kick could land him a future in wrestling once his football days are behind him.

Sheamus' signature move is the "Brogue Kick", where he simply kicks his opponent in the head and fans were quick to draw comparisons between the two on social media.

Sent off for a sweet #Brogue kick? I think @LFC's Sadio Mane has a big future in the WWE... #MCFCvLFC https://t.co/KqRuifehgi — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 9, 2017





He Brogue Kick him into next week. Seamus would be proud of that one. He might get a job in wwe for those banned weeks — Padraigh (@padraighk) September 9, 2017

Mane was sent off on Saturday after challenging for the ball with his studs up. City goalkeeper Ederson had rushed out of his box to stop Mane from scoring before the Senegal international caught him leaving Ederson requiring a lengthy spell of treatment before being taken to hospital.

The red card caused a huge amount of debate on Sky Sports who were covering the game live and on social media.

Mane's teammates couldn't compete with City with only 10 men on the field.

Already 1-0 down, the Reds conceded either side of half time to Gabriel Jesus before Leroy Sane added two further goals to hand Liverpool their heaviest Premier League defeat since May 2015.

Mane will be available for Liverpool's Champions League opener against Sevilla on Wednesday with his ban only applying to domestic competitions. Therefore, he will miss a home fixture against Burnley and two trips to Leicester, one in the League Cup and one in the Premier League.

Maybe while Mane can't play football, he should take up some WWE lessons.