Soccer

Alexi Lalas Rips USMNT 'Soft, Tattooed Millionaires'

0:47 | Soccer
Late Honduras Tie Keeps USA in Control of Its World Cup Destiny
Scooby Axson
30 minutes ago

Former U.S. soccer player Alexi Lalas ripped the national team calling its players "underperforming, tattooed millionaires."

The national team has struggled lately in its bid to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.

Lalas, who is a commentator for Fox Sports, started his tirade during a Major League Soccer contest between the Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy on Sunday.

"Tim Howard. Tim, the Belgium game ended three years ago. We need you to save the ball now. Geoff Cameron. Clean it up, or let's get someone who will," Lalas said.

"Clint Dempsey. Yeah, you're a national team legend; now we need you to be a national team leader.

"Michael Bradley. The U.S. does not need you to be zen, the U.S. needs you to play better. Jozy Altidore. Is this really as good as it gets? Because it's still not good enough."

Lalas also took his frustrations out on coach Bruce Arena and 18-year-old Christian Pulisic.

"And, oh, by the way, to all the guys that I didn't mention, it's because you don't even warrant a mention. That includes you too, Wonder Boy," he said.

Lalas, who was a member of the 1994 World Cup team, challenged the squad to play better.

"So, what are you guys going to do?" Lalas continued. "Are you going to continue to be a bunch of soft, underperforming, tattooed millionaires? You are a soccer generation that has been given everything; you are a soccer generation who's on the verge of squandering everything.

The USMNT next plays Panama in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 6. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters