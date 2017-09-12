Late Honduras Tie Keeps USA in Control of Its World Cup Destiny

Former U.S. soccer player Alexi Lalas ripped the national team calling its players "underperforming, tattooed millionaires."

The national team has struggled lately in its bid to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.

Lalas, who is a commentator for Fox Sports, started his tirade during a Major League Soccer contest between the Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy on Sunday.

"Tim Howard. Tim, the Belgium game ended three years ago. We need you to save the ball now. Geoff Cameron. Clean it up, or let's get someone who will," Lalas said.

"Clint Dempsey. Yeah, you're a national team legend; now we need you to be a national team leader.

"Michael Bradley. The U.S. does not need you to be zen, the U.S. needs you to play better. Jozy Altidore. Is this really as good as it gets? Because it's still not good enough."

Lalas also took his frustrations out on coach Bruce Arena and 18-year-old Christian Pulisic.

"And, oh, by the way, to all the guys that I didn't mention, it's because you don't even warrant a mention. That includes you too, Wonder Boy," he said.

Lalas, who was a member of the 1994 World Cup team, challenged the squad to play better.

"So, what are you guys going to do?" Lalas continued. "Are you going to continue to be a bunch of soft, underperforming, tattooed millionaires? You are a soccer generation that has been given everything; you are a soccer generation who's on the verge of squandering everything.

The USMNT next plays Panama in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 6.