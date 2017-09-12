Messi Stars as Barcelona Outclass Juventus

Barcelona dismantled Juventus at the Camp Nou as Lionel Messi bagged a brace in between an Ivan Rakitic goal to secure a stunning victory to avenge their semi-final exit last season at the hands of the Serie A side.

The first half was filled with opportunities for both sides to take the lead, Juventus had the better of the chances in the first quarter of the match before Barcelona managed to wrestle control of the tie away from the Old Lady. Ousmane Dembele missed a guilt edged chance before the deadlock was finally broken in the 45 minute.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez played a quick one-two on the edge of the box before the Argentina captain fired a low accurate shot into the bottom right-hand corner of the net for his 95th Champions League goal.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half and Lionel Messi nearly doubled his tally for the night and his team's lead. The Barcelona talisman unleashed a thunderous strike from 25 yards out that crashed off the post.

However, within minutes Barcelona did beat Juventus' defence for the second time. Messi dribbled down the right wing and whipped an effort towards goal, it was cleared off the line by Sturaro, but the sub's clearance fell to Rakitic and the Croatian slotted the ball into an unguarded net.

Lionel Messi had never scored against Gianluigi Buffon during his illustrious career before Tuesday's fixture, but the five time Ballon d'Or winner smashed his second of the game past the legendary goalkeeper in the 69th minute to wrap the match up for the La Liga side.