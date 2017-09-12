Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?

Barcelona and Juventus will meet in a UEFA Champions League group stage match on Tuesday, a rematch of last season's quarterfinal.

Juventus knocked out Barcelona in the quarterfinal last year, ultimately advancing to the final before losing to Real Madrid. Barcelona is set to play its first Champions League game since the spring of 2013 without Neymar, who the club sold to PSG during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona is coming off a 5–0 victory over Espanyol, while Juventus last beat Chievo 3–0.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.