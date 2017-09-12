Barcelona Supporters Spark Messi Conspiracy Theory After EA Sports Unveil FIFA 18's Best Player

EA Sports have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in FIFA 18.

The Real Madrid forward helped Los Blancos win La Liga and the Champions League last season with 42 goals in all competitions, and has maintained a higher rating than Barcelona rival Lionel Messi.

.@Cristiano is once again the top rated player in #FIFA! See the top 10 of #FIFA18Ratings here -> https://t.co/LBdwnqt08r pic.twitter.com/GbIt7zaKNO — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 11, 2017

Despite the Argentinian scoring more goals last campaign than his Portuguese counterpart, finishing the 2016-17 season with 54 strikes, FIFA have still decided to award the title of the game's best player to Ronaldo.

Barcelona fans are unsurprisingly unhappy at the ratings, with Ronaldo coming in at 94 and Messi lagging behind on 93, and have even devised a theory as to why their club's talisman is considered worse than Real Madrid's star performer.

Ever since Messi dropped yall like a bad habit for PES he has had a lower rating than Ronaldo 🤔 though he was the better player last season🔥 — Lord Commander Mac (@KernigMakhubele) September 11, 2017

So let me get this straight. Messi was the top scorer IN EUROPE. Ronaldo wasn't even the top 3. Gets higher rating — Levan Benjamin (@benjamin_levan) September 11, 2017

And once again Messi has been robbed... pic.twitter.com/yLnfa7KfEC — Elias 🌐 (@E2A_FIFA) September 11, 2017

According to some supporters, Messi's endorsement of Pro Evolution Soccer, FIFA's main competitor in the football simulation market, has negatively affected his long-running standing as the game's best player.

Messi and Ronaldo remain the two best footballers in the world and even though many people struggle to pick between them, EA have firmly taken sides with Ronaldo.