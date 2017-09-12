Borussia Dortmund's Aubameyang Thrilled With Praise From AC Milan Legend Paolo Maldini

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was "happy" to receive praise from AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini.

The Gabon international has been one of Europe's best strikers in the last few years, scoring 126 goals in 194 appearances for the Bundesliga giants since joining from Saint-Etienne in 2013.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Maldini recently admitted Milan failed to see Aubameyang's potential when he was with the Rossoneri as a youngster and the 28-year-old revealed he was pleased to hear Maldini's compliments.

The striker tweeted:





Maldini told Bild that he was disappointed with Aubameyang's departure from Milan, with the forward spending four periods away from the club on loan before leaving permanently.





He said: "Auba has reached a level I would never have expected and Milan did not expect it.

Happy to read that P.Maldini had some nice words about Me 🙏🏽 i was watching him like a hero when i was in Milano #bigrespect pic.twitter.com/EGNY5rIrEJ — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) September 10, 2017

"At that time it was hard for young players, the team was just too strong. It was the right decision to leave.

"I am very happy for him and have met him recently and said he surprised me. He loves Milan, but he is also quite expensive now."

Aubameyang has started the 2017-18 season in good form, scoring twice in three Bundesliga appearances for BVB.

He had been linked with moves away from Dortmund, who failed to mount a title challenge last season, but no transfer materialised and he is expected to start in the Champions League tie at Wembley against Tottenham on Wednesday.