Champions League Matchday 1 LIVE: Barcelona-Juventus, PSG's Debut Headline Slate
The Champions League is back–and it's back in a big way.
The opening day of the group stage features eight games and some heavyweight matchups, while all eyes are on new-look PSG to see how the French club fares after its big summer of spending.
Here's the slate for the day, with every match kicking off at 2:45 p.m. ET
Barcelona vs. Juventus
Celtic vs. PSG
Manchester United vs. Basel
Benfica vs. CSKA Moscow
Chelsea vs. Qarabag
Roma vs. Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht
Olympiakos vs. Sporting CP
Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout all of the day's matches (most recent action at the top; refresh for updates):
The lineups are in across the continent, and the big names are present as expected:
Ralston v Neymar as @celticfc take on #PSG pic.twitter.com/jZ0YpU0Gdq— Ronnie Esplin (@RonnieEsplin) September 12, 2017
🔴🔵 Barça XI:— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 12, 2017
1.Ter Stegen
2.Semedo
3.Piqué
4.Rakitic
5.Sergio
8.A.Iniesta
9.Suárez
10.Messi
11.Dembélé
18.J.Alba
23.Umtiti#BarçaJuve
Juventus XI: Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Dybala#FCBJuve— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) September 12, 2017
Chelsea team: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro. #CHEQAR— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 12, 2017
"Qarabağ"ımız "Çelsi"ylə matçda start heyəti #QarabağFK #UCL #CHEvQAR pic.twitter.com/OIPOAkOv0l— Qarabağ FK (@FKQarabagh) September 12, 2017
⚽️ Our first #UCL XI of the season is here! #FCBRSCA #packmas pic.twitter.com/DoJU7MdF6v— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 12, 2017
FC Bayern - #RSCA ⚽️ Line-up! Come on you Mauves! 💪 Subs: Boeckx, Gerkens, Henry, Appiah, Obradovic, Sowah & Harbaoui #UCL #FCBAND pic.twitter.com/VFj2lAeqjz— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) September 12, 2017
🏧 ¡Con estos ONCE atléticos debutamos en @LigadeCampeones!— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 12, 2017
¡Vamos, equipo!💪#AúpaAtleti #RomaAtleti #UCL pic.twitter.com/v4ISMH4y2l
TEAM NEWS 📋 Here it is, our starting XI for tonight's @ChampionsLeague opener against @atletienglish! Daje Roma!— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 12, 2017
#ASRoma #UCL #RomaAtleti pic.twitter.com/vKf8fzy3kV
Tonight's #MUFC team... #UCL pic.twitter.com/WoxDJeKx7D— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 12, 2017
👤 Hier kommt unsere Aufstellung für das heutige @ChampionsLeague-Spiel gegen @ManUtd! #FCBasel1893 #UCL pic.twitter.com/YWIv3mVdwH— FC Basel 1893 (@FC_Basel) September 12, 2017
Olympiacos vs Sporting. pic.twitter.com/No5LLshGvk— Francisco Sousa (@FranciscoSous22) September 12, 2017
🚨 JÁ HÁ ONZE! 🚨 #SLBCSKA #UCL pic.twitter.com/UvqfWxfM4n— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) September 12, 2017
#CSKA XI for #Benfica: Akinfeev, Fernandes, Vasin, V.Berezutskiy, A. Berezutskiy, Shchennikov, Wernbloom, Golovin, Dzagoev, Olanare, Vitinho— PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) September 12, 2017
The Champions League slate picks up steam on Wednesday, with Tottenham vs. Dortmund and Liverpool vs. Sevilla headlining the action, while Real Madrid commences its another title defense against APOEL.