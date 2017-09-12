Dortmund Ace Bartra Ruled Out of Spurs Champions League Match With Abductor Strain

Marc Bartra will miss Borussia Dortmund's Champions League clash with Tottenham after he failed to overcome an abductor strain.

Goal confirmed that the defender had not travelled with the rest of Peter Bosz's first-team squad to the UK for their opening group H match of the 2017/18 campaign, at Spurs' temporary Wembley home, on Wednesday.

Bartra was substituted in the opening 45 minutes of Die Borussen's 0-0 draw with Freiburg in last Saturday's Bundesliga encounter after he sustained the pulled muscle and, despite faint hopes that he may have been fit to feature, the 26-year-old will not play any part in the clash at Wembley.

Michael Kienzler/GettyImages

The ex-Barcelona starlet had played in all five of Dortmund's games so far this term - completing the 90 minutes in the first four - before he was struck down with yet another injury problem.

Bartra suffered a number of complications during his first season at Westfalenstadion last time out as another abductor issue and a series of colds resulted in a stop-start campaign for the Spain international.

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed captain Marcel Schmelzer and Marc Bartra will miss the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. #THFC pic.twitter.com/QNpo3fZU0c — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) September 11, 2017

It was the terrorist attack on Dortmund's team bus back in March, however, that kept him out of action for the longest period, with Bartra sustaining a broken arm following a bomb blast ahead of the club's Champions League quarter-final game with Monaco six months ago.

Despite those set backs, Bartra still managed to feature on 31 occasions for Dortmund, and helped his new side lift the DfB Pokal Cup in the final match of former boss Thomas Tuchel's reign.

Bartra is joined on the sidelines by team mates Marcel Schmelzer and Neven Subotic - the former being ruled out for six weeks with an ankle injury and the latter ruled out with the flu.

