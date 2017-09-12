Soccer

Ederson Returns to Manchester City Training With Skull Cap Whilst Vincent Kompany Misses Out

31 minutes ago

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has returned to training following his horror collision with the right boot of Sadio Mane on Saturday, albeit sporting a skull cap similar to the one so often worn by Arsenal's Petr Cech. 

The Daily Mail reports that City are currently assessing the Brazilian's fitness levels ahead of deciding whether he can start in the club's Champions League group stage opener against reigning Eredivisie champions Feyenoord in Holland on Wednesday.

In more unfortunate news for Pep Guardiola, club captain Vincent Kompany sat out the training session and was the only absentee from otherwise a fully fit City squad. 

Kompany sustained a calf injury whilst on international duty with Belgium during the 9-0 win over Gibraltar, but continued to see the game out, a decision which will undoubtedly irk Guardiola seeing as the game was already won. 

The 31-year-old also sat out the impressive 5-0 win over Liverpool, and has now suffered his 15th injury in just five years following his latest setback. 

Guardiola will be hoping for a quick return from Kompany, who is so influential to the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss' backline. He will also hope that Ederson, the most expensive goalkeeper of all time, can be passed fit, mostly due to the fact that the unconvincing Claudio Bravo would be his understudy. 

City continue their Champions League group stage adventure against Shaktar Donetsk next Tuesday as they look to win the competition for the first time in their history.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters