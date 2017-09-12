Ederson Returns to Manchester City Training With Skull Cap Whilst Vincent Kompany Misses Out

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has returned to training following his horror collision with the right boot of Sadio Mane on Saturday, albeit sporting a skull cap similar to the one so often worn by Arsenal's Petr Cech.

The Daily Mail reports that City are currently assessing the Brazilian's fitness levels ahead of deciding whether he can start in the club's Champions League group stage opener against reigning Eredivisie champions Feyenoord in Holland on Wednesday.



The current condition of Ederson's face after he was struck by Sadio Mane's boot... pic.twitter.com/xxyGRHrs8X — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) September 12, 2017

In more unfortunate news for Pep Guardiola, club captain Vincent Kompany sat out the training session and was the only absentee from otherwise a fully fit City squad.

Kompany sustained a calf injury whilst on international duty with Belgium during the 9-0 win over Gibraltar, but continued to see the game out, a decision which will undoubtedly irk Guardiola seeing as the game was already won.

The 31-year-old also sat out the impressive 5-0 win over Liverpool, and has now suffered his 15th injury in just five years following his latest setback.

City fans would appreciate if you could touch Kompany's calves. https://t.co/3S6Yo3Retz — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) September 7, 2017

Guardiola will be hoping for a quick return from Kompany, who is so influential to the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss' backline. He will also hope that Ederson, the most expensive goalkeeper of all time, can be passed fit, mostly due to the fact that the unconvincing Claudio Bravo would be his understudy.

City continue their Champions League group stage adventure against Shaktar Donetsk next Tuesday as they look to win the competition for the first time in their history.

