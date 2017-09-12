Former West Ham Midfielder Mocks Andy Carroll's Armed Robbery Ordeal at London Stadium

Andy Carroll has been mocked for his armed robbery ordeal by former West Ham midfielder Martin Allen.

Carroll admitted to 'fearing for his life' when thieves targeted the England international, following him out of training and attempting to steal his £22,000 watch.





A suspect has since been convicted of armed robbery but Allen still poked fun at the 28-year-old on the London Stadium public announcement after Carroll was revealed to be starting against Huddersfield on Monday night.

Man Jailed for Trying to Rob Andy Carroll Sends Striker Threats From Prison @KavanFlavius https://t.co/sF8lKaNpmw — West Ham Pro (@WestHamPro) September 9, 2017

He said, as quoted by the Mirror: "At least he turned up on time without his watch."





The comment was met with awkwardness throughout the ground before the Hammers secured their first points of the Premier League season with a 2-0 win as goals from Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew eased the pressure on manager Slaven Bilic.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Allen made 190 league appearances for West Ham, scoring 25 goals, and also played for Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth and Southend United.

He appeared twice for England's Under-21 side and embarked on a managerial career following the end of his playing days, taking charge of teams including Barnet, Brentford, Leicester and Notts County.

Recalling the event in a victim impact statement, Carroll revealed that he believed the assailant was carrying a gun and now travels to and from training with security guards.

The court heard that two motorbikes chased the former Liverpool striker's green Jeep as he drove on the wrong side of the road to escape before eventually returning to West Ham's training ground where security staff were present.