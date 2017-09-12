Former West Ham United Boss Sam Allardyce Heaps Praise on 'Massive Influence' Andy Carroll

Sam Allardyce lauded Andy Carroll's powerful performance against Huddersfield Town in the Hammers' 2-0 win that marked their first league victory of the season.

The Monday night game also marked Carroll's first start of the season after the 28-year-old returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The England international managed 82 minutes before the striker was substituted for Diafra Sakho.

While Carroll didn't grab a goal for the Hammers, the striker was unplayable in his numerous aerial duels and provided several quality balls for Javier Hernandez and Michail Antonio who played off the big number nine in a new formation.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, former Hammers boss Allardyce was asked whether Carroll's selection in the starting XI was justified.

He answered: "Oh, I think so. I think that right from the very start for me, massive influence on the game, continued to keep the pressure on Huddersfield particularly throughout the first half."

Carroll seemed to galvanise Slaven Bilic's West Ham side that has looked particularly poor in recent weeks. Bilic's side's performance on Monday evening was frenzied as the Hammers desperately battled for their first three points of the season.

Happy birthday again, Boss! pic.twitter.com/H5UuCaDQzm — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) September 11, 2017

It is thought that Bilic's tenure at West Ham was on the line after the team lost their opening three league ties and conceded ten goals along the way. Bilic, who's 49th birthday coincided with his side's victory, looked visibly relieved at the end of the game.

Pedro Obiang opened the scoring for the Hammers in the 72nd minute after his heavily deflected long-range effort wrong footed Jonas Lossl in the Terriers goal.

Five minutes later Andre Ayew slotted in West Ham's second from close range and secured the points for the Hammers.