Sadio Mane will miss Liverpool's next three domestic matches after the Football Association upheld the ban he received for his sending off last Saturday.

The Senegal international will sit out the Premier League clashes with Burnley and Leicester City, as well as the Carabao Cup third round tie against the Foxes, following his dismissal in the club's 5-0 drubbing by Manchester City, according to Times journalist Paul Joyce.

Mane's dangerously high, studs-showing challenge on City goalkeeper Ederson at the Etihad saw the forward sent for an early bath by referee Jon Moss, and Liverpool had strangely hoped to get the suspension reduced after lodging an appeal on Monday.

However, the FA has chosen not to reduce the length of the ban and insist that Mane's suspension for "serious foul play" will begin with immediate effect.

Some Liverpool fans and pundits, as well as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, claimed that Mane's challenge did not warrant a straight red card.

However, given the injuries sustained by Ederson in the wake of the shocking tackle, those claims have been put to bed and the ex-Southampton man must now contend with a place on the sidelines in domestic competitions.