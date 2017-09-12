Soccer

Liverpool Defeated in Sadio Mane Red Card Appeal as FA Uphold 3-Match Domestic Ban

2:40 | Soccer
Transfer window winners and losers: PSG up, Arsenal down
36 minutes ago

Sadio Mane will miss Liverpool's next three domestic matches after the Football Association upheld the ban he received for his sending off last Saturday.

The Senegal international will sit out the Premier League clashes with Burnley and Leicester City, as well as the Carabao Cup third round tie against the Foxes, following his dismissal in the club's 5-0 drubbing by Manchester City, according to Times journalist Paul Joyce.

Mane's dangerously high, studs-showing challenge on City goalkeeper Ederson at the Etihad saw the forward sent for an early bath by referee Jon Moss, and Liverpool had strangely hoped to get the suspension reduced after lodging an appeal on Monday.

However, the FA has chosen not to reduce the length of the ban and insist that Mane's suspension for "serious foul play" will begin with immediate effect.

Some Liverpool fans and pundits, as well as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, claimed that Mane's challenge did not warrant a straight red card.

However, given the injuries sustained by Ederson in the wake of the shocking tackle, those claims have been put to bed and the ex-Southampton man must now contend with a place on the sidelines in domestic competitions.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters