How to Watch Manchester United vs. Basel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

Manchester United will host Basel on Tuesday as the UEFA Champions League group stage begins. 

Manchester United returns to the competition after a one-year hiatus. Jose Mourinho's side won the Europa League last year to seal a place in this season's Champions League. 

The Red Devils have been strong to start the season, though they only managed a draw against Stoke City over the weekend. 

Basel is coming off a 2–1 home loss to Lausanne. 

See how to watch Tuesday's Champions League match below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1 

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

