How to Watch Manchester United vs. Basel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time
Manchester United will host Basel on Tuesday as the UEFA Champions League group stage begins.
Manchester United returns to the competition after a one-year hiatus. Jose Mourinho's side won the Europa League last year to seal a place in this season's Champions League.
The Red Devils have been strong to start the season, though they only managed a draw against Stoke City over the weekend.
Basel is coming off a 2–1 home loss to Lausanne.
See how to watch Tuesday's Champions League match below.
How to watch
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Sports 1
Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.