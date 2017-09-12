Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?

Manchester United will host Basel on Tuesday as the UEFA Champions League group stage begins.

Manchester United returns to the competition after a one-year hiatus. Jose Mourinho's side won the Europa League last year to seal a place in this season's Champions League.

The Red Devils have been strong to start the season, though they only managed a draw against Stoke City over the weekend.

Basel is coming off a 2–1 home loss to Lausanne.

See how to watch Tuesday's Champions League match below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

