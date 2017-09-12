Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Identifies Juventus' Biggest Threat Ahead of Barca's UCL Opener

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has picked out rising superstar Paulo Dybala as one of Juventus' biggest threats ahead of the Champions League opener between the two giants at Camp Nou on Tuesday night.

The German international stopper has also identified opposite number Gianluigi Buffon as another key player in the Juve side that will contest the game in Catalunya.

But more than just one or two individuals, Ter Stegen is wary of Juve's team effort.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"Dybala has many skills, but Juventus' main threat comes from their team game," he is quoted as saying by Marca after addressing the media ahead of the clash.

"Buffon is an idol for everyone, as he's playing at a tremendous level at an age when many are retired and I have a lot of respect for him."

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

The game will see a repeat of the 2015 final that Barcelona won comfortably to complete an historic second treble, while the clubs are also back together after meeting in the quarter finals last season.

Barça had required a miraculous late comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round to even reach that stage of the competition. A Dybala-inspired Juve side then knocked them out after a 3-0 first leg score-line in Italy and a 0-0 defensive masterclass in Spain.

But Barça are being careful not to get hung up on getting their own back.

Paulo Dybala Refuses to Rule Out Future Barcelona Move But Insists He's Happy at Juventus https://t.co/LxYKt6wBfF — 90min (@90min_Football) September 12, 2017

"The past is the past and we don't seek revenge. We want to show what we are capable of. We know how to play and we don't want to look back," Ter Stegen explained.