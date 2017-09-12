Soccer

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Identifies Juventus' Biggest Threat Ahead of Barca's UCL Opener

an hour ago

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has picked out rising superstar Paulo Dybala as one of Juventus' biggest threats ahead of the Champions League opener between the two giants at Camp Nou on Tuesday night.

The German international stopper has also identified opposite number Gianluigi Buffon as another key player in the Juve side that will contest the game in Catalunya.

But more than just one or two individuals, Ter Stegen is wary of Juve's team effort.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"Dybala has many skills, but Juventus' main threat comes from their team game," he is quoted as saying by Marca after addressing the media ahead of the clash.

"Buffon is an idol for everyone, as he's playing at a tremendous level at an age when many are retired and I have a lot of respect for him."

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

The game will see a repeat of the 2015 final that Barcelona won comfortably to complete an historic second treble, while the clubs are also back together after meeting in the quarter finals last season.

Barça had required a miraculous late comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round to even reach that stage of the competition. A Dybala-inspired Juve side then knocked them out after a 3-0 first leg score-line in Italy and a 0-0 defensive masterclass in Spain.

But Barça are being careful not to get hung up on getting their own back.

"The past is the past and we don't seek revenge. We want to show what we are capable of. We know how to play and we don't want to look back," Ter Stegen explained.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters