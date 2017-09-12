Michael Owen Backs Tottenham to Turn Wembley into 'Fortress' Starting With Clash Against Dortmund

Former England striker and Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen has backed Tottenham to overcome their Wembley curse in their opening Champions League group fixture against Dortmund.

Tottenham take on Dortmund on Wednesday night, and many people expect Mauricio Pochettino's side to struggle in a group that contains Peter Bosz's Borussen and Real Madrid.

However, Owen - who played 30 times in the Champions League for Liverpool, Man Utd and Los Blancos - wrote on Betvictor that Spurs are due some good form at the national stadium.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

“It is well documented that Wembley hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Spurs but they are taken to right that wrong against a Dortmund side who were too good for the PL [Premier League] outfit in the Europa League two seasons ago," he wrote.

“It is about time, however, Spurs made Wembley a fortress and what better game to start a sequence of wins than against a very good Bundesliga outfit.”





Dortmund have started the Bundesliga strongly, taking seven points from a possible nine and are yet to concede a goal.

Tottenham also have seven league points in their domestic campaign ahead of tomorrow's clash, but are yet to win at their new home of Wembley this campaign having lost to Chelsea and drawn with Burnley.