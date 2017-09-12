Soccer

Paul Pogba Admits He 'Missed' Champions League Anthem as Man Utd Prepare to Return to Elite Stage

an hour ago

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has described his excitement to be playing in the 'best cup competition in the world' once more as the Champions League makes its return to the club's schedule this week for the first time since 2015.


Swiss champions FC Basel are the visitors to Old Trafford for matchday one on Tuesday night, with Pogba looking forward to every part of the occasion, right down to hearing the iconic Champions League anthem before the game.

"Obviously, I came to Manchester United to play in the Champions League," the French superstar told United Review ahead of the contest.

"I knew, last season, when I signed and came back here, that I would be playing in the Europa League. So the objective was to win that to obviously go back into the Champions League. That's what we did and I'm very happy," he added.

"Now we're just back in it and back to the best cup competition in the world."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

United were matched with Benfica and CSKA Moscow as well as Basel when the group stage draw was made last month, avoiding the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Roma and potentially more challenging opposition in the process.

But Pogba is well aware every team will raise their game at this level.

"We have a group now and people say it is an easy one for us in the Champions League. But the Champions League is never easy. You have got to play against teams who want to beat Manchester United," the 24-year-old warned.

"The difference is it's still big in the Europa League and you still play very good teams, but maybe not the biggest clubs. Now, in the Champions League, we could play Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Barcelona – those teams who all won the trophy many times.

"Just to hear [the anthem] again kind of pushed me on to give the best. Obviously, when you hear that music, you just have goosebumps coming. You are excited. Everybody is excited - the fans and the players! It's the best thing you can play in."

Pogba himself last played in the Champions League in March 2016 when Juventus were eliminated at the round of 16 stage by Bayern Munich.

